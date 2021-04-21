Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Web Desk

ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Photo: AFP/File

DUBAI: In the backdrop of his stellar performance against South Africa in the T20I series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has climbed up in the ICC rankings.

A look at the ICC's T20I rankings. Screengrab: ICC website

As per the latest update, Azam has moved to the second spot in the ICC T20I rankings with 844 points, overtaking Australia’s white ball captain Aaron Finch.

The Pakistani captain is now behind England’s Dawid Malan who sits at the top of the rankings with 892 points.

Babar Azam ended the South Africa series as the highest run scorer. He scored 210 runs at an average of 52.50 in four innings. During the series, Azam also scored his maiden T20I century. 

Read more: Babar Azam topples Virat Kohli to become world's no 1 batsman

If Babar Azam overtakes England's Malan in the T20 rankings, it would be the second time that he would sit on top of the table. 

This is also the second time within this month that Babar has progressed within the ICC rankings. 

Last week, Azam toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world. Azam now sits on top of ICC's ODI batsman rankings with 865 points and Kohli is number 2 with 857 points.

