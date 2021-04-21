Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut berates ‘fools’ feeling ‘depressed’ by the pandemic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at all those who are getting “depressed” by the pandemic 

Bollywood’s most controversial star Kangana Ranaut is back with yet another contentious statement.

The Queen star lashed out at all those who are getting “depressed” by the pandemic as it rages on, calling them “fools.”

Turning to Twitter, the actor wrote: If tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools.”

"Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots,” she added.

In another tweet, Kangana wrote: "If one does not understand much one can at least know everything is mere cause and effect,if we received her grace without questioning we need to receive her wrath as well."

More From Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday
Hansal Mehta claps back at troll after his tweet on Pakistan ruffles feathers

Hansal Mehta claps back at troll after his tweet on Pakistan ruffles feathers
Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

Kangana Ranaut blasted for ‘romanticizing’ the COVID-19 pandemic

Ranveer Singh opens up on how he made his Bollywood dreams come true

Ranveer Singh opens up on how he made his Bollywood dreams come true
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor slammed for flying to Maldives while pandemic rages on
Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Rajkumar Hirani once again

Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Rajkumar Hirani once again
Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels about getting compared to Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she feels about getting compared to Sridevi
Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media

Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media
Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’

Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’
Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'

Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'
Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing

Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing
Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19

Latest

view all