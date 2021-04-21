Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Scott Disick hates seeing Kourtney Kardashian ‘with another guy’

Scott Disick recently called out his ladylove Kourtney Kardashian for allegedly flirting with a lifeguard behind his back.

Disick wore his heart on his sleeve during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and was quoted saying, "I feel like, I just don't like seeing you with another guy.”

"It hurt [sic] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating.”

While Kourtney was completely befuddled by the sudden allegation she made it clear, "I'm definitely not flirting with the lifeguard."

