Jason Bateman makes rare red carpet outing with wife Amanda Anka

Jason Bateman stepped out for a rare red-carpet appearance alongside his wife Amanda Anka at the Los Angeles premiere of his new show DTF St. Louis.

The couple looked in high spirits as they posed for photographers.

The 57-year-old stunned in a burgundy sleeveless dress paired with matching heels, while Bateman, also 57, opted for a sleek black blazer and trousers with a coordinating jumper.

Bateman was joined by co-stars Linda Cardellini and Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Cardellini wore a black mini dress with a plunging neckline and Harbour chose a classic black suit and tie.

Actress Alicia Silverstone also attended, looking elegant in a brown blazer and trousers with a green lace top.

DTF St. Louis follows a tense love triangle between three adults, played by Bateman, Cardellini and Harbour, that spirals into deadly consequences.

Jason Bateman’s Career and Personal Journey

Bateman is best known for his roles as Michael Bluth in Arrested Development and Marty Byrde in Ozark.

His career accolades include a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Directors Guild of America nomination.

The actor has also been candid about his struggles with addiction in the 1990s.

He described his lifestyle as “Risky Business for ten years.”

He got sober in 2004 with Anka’s support.

Bateman later told The Hollywood Reporter, “Amanda and I definitely had a few negotiations about the point at which the [partying] spigot was going to completely turn off. She’d be like, ‘This drip, drip, drip is annoyingly unpredictable, Jason.’”

Bateman and Anka have been married since 2001 and are parents to daughters Francesca (19) and Maple (14).