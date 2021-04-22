Billie Eilish says "things are coming"

American music superstar Billie Eilish seems to have teased her new upcoming music on social media.



The 19-year-old singer, taking to Instagram, posted a candid selfie while announcing the arrival of new material as she captioned the post: “Things are comingggg.”

However, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker did not divulge any other details. But, her loyal fans deciphered the cryptic message as an announcement for her upcoming musical pieces. “It’s the album y’all!,” said one of her admirers while explaining the close message.

Billie Eilish is yet to fulfil her promise for the follow up to 2019’s "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The seven-time Grammy-winning star recently said she was able to focus on her music again while stepping into her studio thanks to the downtime afforded by the coronavirus pandemic.



“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she told Stephen Colbert in an interview. “That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”

Colbert also questioned if she has capitalised on the full potential she has in her voice during the making of the new album. The Lovely hitmaker was quick to reply: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

Billie Eilish also noted in February that her forthcoming second album may feature 16 tracks.

The latest release by Billie Eilish was the acclaimed Apple TV documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry‘, that chronicled her abrupt rise to superstardom.

The ever-increasing fan following of Billie Eilish has set a record for the singer when she debuted her new blonde hair last month. Instagram officially acknowledged that her blonde hair snap got one million likes in just six minutes.

The record was previously held by Selena Gomez in 2018 when she posted her selfie on her 26th birthday.