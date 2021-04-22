Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu is clinging on to Twitter despite its toxic side: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Taapsee Pannu revealed why despite the negativity rampant on Twitter, she never thought about quitting Twitter

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu is known far and wide to be using her colossal platform to speak her mind regardless of the hate she gets.

The Thappad star revealed why despite the negativity rampant on Twitter, she never thought about quitting the microblogging website.

"There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful,” she tweeted.

Her words were met with applause from her fans and followers who encouraged her to stay strong despite the naysayers attacking her every statement.

One fan commented: "Taapsee I am really glad that u stayed here despite all the trolling that u face. And I am glad you're happy to see the timeline filled with support. But please please use the reach you have to retweet those SOS messages. Or else those feelings of gratitude are for nothing.”

