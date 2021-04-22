Abhishek Bachchan reflects on Amitabh Bachchan’s days full of financial woes

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan may be one of the biggest actors in the industry but he too had to face financial struggle up close.

His superstar son Abhishek Bachchan is giving a glimpse at how his father faced quite a few challenges financially, because of which he too had to make quite a few compromises.

During an interview on a podcast, Abhishek recalled how he had to drop out of university and return home because their family was going through a hard time.

"Well, truth be told, I left university -- I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL," he said.

"I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company,” Abhishek said.

He went on to reveal that the business wasn’t going as planned so he decided to head back towards acting and that is when he went to Yash Chopra and said: "look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in."