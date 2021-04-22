My group will only meet PM Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen talking to the media after the court appearance. Photo: File

LAHORE: Estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said on Thursday that his group will only meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and accused the ruling party of witch-hunting.

“When I stood with Imran Khan, PML-N investigated my business and sent me notices,” said Tareen while speaking to the media outside a sessions court in the provincial capital. He added that he is still facing the notices sent to him during the PML-N’s tenure.

“But what they [PTI government] did was not even done by the PML-N, a civil case has been turned into a criminal one,” said Tareen.

The PTI leader said that the case against him was made up and not related to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).



He claimed that the cases against him were related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

To a question about a committee formed to address his grievances, Tareen said that he had heard about it on TV. He added that no one has contacted him neither will his group meet any committee.

“I have said that we will not meet any committee, we will only meet Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Tareen.



A reporter had also asked the PTI stalwart about a meeting between one of his supporters with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“All friends who are called for a meeting with the CM, first ask me and take advice from the group and then go,” Tareen responded to the question.



Jahangir and Ali Tareen's bails extended till May 3

Before the media talk, Tareen and his son Ali appeared before a sessions court for a hearing.

During the hearing, Jahangir Tareen’s lawyer told the judge that his clients were cooperating in the investigation.

He added that his clients were also providing proof to the investigating authorities in the money laundering allegations.



“We hope that we would be exonerated,” said Tareen’s lawyer. He added that they are hopeful that the FIA would backtrack on their allegations.

Meanwhile, the FIA’s investigation officer told the court that they were investigating all the allegations and shared the available record with the court.

Upon hearing this, the court reviewed the file and gave it back to the FIA for further investigation.

“Where is the complete inquiry report? It should be presented right now,” said the judge.

The investigation officer told the judge that the inquiry report is confidential.

The judge after hearing this, extended the bail of the two till May 3 and ordered the FIA to present the complete report in the next hearing before adjourning the case.

Cases against Jahangir Tareen, son

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has been charged with alleged fraud and money laundering.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore investigation team registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against them.

The FIR states that Jahangir Tareen allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Jahangir's family. Some Rs3 billion were invested and laundered through the same factory.

The FIR outlines when and how FPML was made back in 1991.

It includes sections 406, 420 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Rana M Shawaz will be the investigation officer.