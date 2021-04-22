Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet

While Meghan and Harry prepare for the arrival of their daughter, one thing they are yet to decide is her name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brood is expanding with an addition of a baby girl due this summer.



While the Duke and Duchess prepare for the arrival of their daughter, one thing they are yet to decide is her name.

The couple have been taking their time to finalise one moniker because they want their second child’s name “to have meaning."

A source told Us Weekly, “They … have not settled on one yet. There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit.”



When the pair welcomed their firstborn son, they named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The name was a subtle nod to Harry's mother Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

Archie means “true and bold” in Scotland, while in Germany, it means “truly brave.” As for his middle name, Harrison is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”