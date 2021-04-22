Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Prince William has been seeking mentoring sessions on how to fit into his role as the King of England

Prince William has been getting trained on how to rule the Great Britain by Queen Elizabeth ever since he was growing up.

The future heir to the throne has been seeking mentoring sessions on how to fit into his role as the King of England, and in turn, becoming a great support for the Queen.

Speaking to OK! magazine royal expert, Katie Nicholl, revealed how the Queen has been preparing William for his future role.

“The Queen plays a very special dual role in William’s life,” Nicholl said. She is his sovereign, but also a very loving grandmother who wants to prepare him for the future.”

In order to help guide William, the Queen and Prince Philip would invite him to have lunch or tea with them every Sunday as he was growing up.

“She was there for him to unload on – but those sessions were also an opportunity for her to mentor and teach him, as her grandfather, George V, did with her.

“They became incredibly close and as his respect for her grew he began to embrace his destiny [as King]," Nicholl added. 

