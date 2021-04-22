Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 22 2021
Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Prince Harry is thought to have returned to the US on Tuesday and is "happy" to return to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

An insider spilled the details to US Weekly saying that the Duke of Sussex was "keen" on returning to the former actress in the states, who is heavily pregnant at this point.

"Harry couldn’t wait to return to his heavily pregnant wife and Archie," the source said. 

"[He] is happy to be back in Montecito."

Harry had spent over a week in the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral and returned to LA a day prior to the Queen’s birthday.

Meghan, on the advice of her doctors, could not join Harry in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral but sent a wreath and a hand-written note to show her support. 

The couple is expecting their second child, a girl, in early summer. 

