Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Prince Charles’ role as king may be challenging as he will have to maintain political neutrality.

In the past he has been put on the spot for being too open about political matters like environment and agriculture.

Professor Jenny Hocking said that Charles “makes no bones about” being more political than the Queen.

“Many people have been disturbed by the way in which Charles, far more overtly than the Queen, has engaged in political matters,” she told Express.co.uk.

“I mean, he makes no bones about that in many respects."

“He becomes involved in political questions over architecture, over the environment, over advocating for the fox hunt and so on.

“Well, traditionally, these are areas in which the monarchy claims to have no involvement, should have no involvement.

“So he’s already, I think, caused some consternation with his public political pronouncements that are not the place of the future monarch to make.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview
Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death
‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity

‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity
Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture
Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'
Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit
BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

Prince Harry’s personal letter to Prince Charles slammed

Prince Harry’s personal letter to Prince Charles slammed

Latest

view all