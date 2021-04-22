Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres caught flak after she revealed that she drove her wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital after she consumed three “weed drinks” and sleeping pills.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday, the talk show host admitted that what she did was “probably not safe”.

She explained that she found her wife on the bathroom floor in pain which prompted her to drive her to the hospital despite drinking three “weed drinks” and consuming sleeping pills.

“Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they’re called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC] — I don’t know what the good thing is,” she said.

“I drank one, and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills."

“And I’m laying in bed, and I realize [Portia’s] not in bed."

"She’s moaning. I get out of bed, and she’s on the ground on all fours, and I said, ‘You’re not ok.’ She goes, ‘I’m ok.’ I said, ‘No, unless you’re playing Twister by yourself, you’re not ok.’ So I rushed her to the emergency room.”

The host asked: You drove her by yourself?

“I did,” she replied.

“I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It’s probably not safe. I shouldn’t be saying any of this," she said.

This did not sit well as users took to social media to vent.

"She could’ve killed someone. What was she thinking," a user wrote on Twitter.

"I'm so tired of her entitled [expletive]," wrote another.

"It's not the weed it's her bad decision making call 911!" another vented.