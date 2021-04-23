Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made

Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid boasted that her supermodel daughter is 'self-made' and 'never took a dollar from her parents'.

Fans of the $10 million showbiz star - who earned the seventh spot on Forbes' highest-paid models list in 2018 for her multiple endorsement deals and branded lines - were quick to criticise her 'privileged' upbringing as the daughter of a world famous model and wealthy developer.

In his post, Mohamed shed lights on 20 things that fans did not know about Gigi hadid:

1. Self Made.. never took a single Dollar from her parents,' he wrote in a lengthy caption. '2. Started modeling for Baby Guess when she was in Khai's age. 3. She was a jr Olympic volleyball contender.'

'4. She was an Accomplished equestrian jr Olympic contender and hundreds of first place and national Championships.. still rides till today,' he added. '5. She was excepted New York University forensic criminal psychology after high school.'



'6. She has the highest number of Voguemagazine covers worldwide around fifty .. 7. Unicef USA ambassador and to African Middle East and Southeast Asia. To be continued.'



Followers jumped into his comments and criticised Gigi Hadid's 'privileged' upbringing as the daughter of a world famous model and wealthy developer, which included a lifestyle that also provided the opportunities to succeed in the industry.