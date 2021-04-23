Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

American singer Miley Cyrus has created a cute moment on TikTok while teaming up with popular TikTok star King Moxu for her latest video on the platform.

As the video progresses, several mocking headlines about her unsuccessful relationships are seen flashing across the screen as the singer shares screenshots of several articles written about her romantic relationships throughout the years. Also, Miley Cyrus is seen dancing to her new remix of The Kid Laroi's Without You.

One of the headlines was 'What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas' Relationship.' Another headline reads, 'Miley Cyrus Just Asked a Random Woman Out on TikTok and It's Everything.' As the headlines are seen coming and going in the background, Miley Cyrus continues to lip-sync to the lyrics, "So there I go, oh / Can't make a wife out of a ho*, oh..."

Then, we have King Moxu appearing shirtless on camera from out of nowhere. The two then kiss each other and then she continues while looking into the camera. Miley Cyrus captioned the video, "So there I go....."

King Moxu also seemed excited as he posted the video for his three million TikTok followers, '[Miley Cyrus] give me them sweet nibblets.'


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos

Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos
Gigi Hadid father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made

Gigi Hadid father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made
Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham
Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano
Justin Bieber, Beyonce and others mourn Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Justin Bieber, Beyonce and others mourn Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite car to be auctioned in Oxfordshire

Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite car to be auctioned in Oxfordshire
Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split
Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report
Olivia Wilde drops rare snap of munchkins for son Otis’s birthday

Olivia Wilde drops rare snap of munchkins for son Otis’s birthday
Demi Lovato shows off blazing martial arts skills

Demi Lovato shows off blazing martial arts skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to prove themselves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to prove themselves
Kate Middleton is the one person that can ‘reign’ in Prince William’s anger

Kate Middleton is the one person that can ‘reign’ in Prince William’s anger

Latest

view all