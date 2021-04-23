Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion shocks fans by announcing to take hiatus from music

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

It is time for Megan Thee Stallion to unplug and recharge as the Savage hitmaker announced she will be taking a hiatus from the music world.

The 26-year-old rapping star took her fans by surprise when she made the shocking announcement on Thursday afternoon. The singer will no more be posting on her social media feeds. Instead, her social media team will manage it.

Taking to Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed that hat she will "be back when it's time." 

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a cryptic video message on Instagram. In the video, the rapper is seen virtually placed into an aquatic tank with a mask on while she is clad in a chrome-plated respirator. The video creates the impression that the singer is in some sort of hibernation.

In another Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion shared an animated video of a lab with a computerized message: "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has not entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next. In her absence, mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [Thee Hotties] lead a brave RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!"


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids
Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok

Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok
Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos

Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos
Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made

Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made
Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham
Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano
Justin Bieber, Beyonce and others mourn Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Justin Bieber, Beyonce and others mourn Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite car to be auctioned in Oxfordshire

Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite car to be auctioned in Oxfordshire
Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split
Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report
Olivia Wilde drops rare snap of munchkins for son Otis’s birthday

Olivia Wilde drops rare snap of munchkins for son Otis’s birthday
Demi Lovato shows off blazing martial arts skills

Demi Lovato shows off blazing martial arts skills

Latest

view all