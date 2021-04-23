Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Insiders say there is a lot of work to do before Prince Harry, William are on the same page again

Prince Harry and William are making amends to rebuild their tainted ties and putting in efforts to heal rift.



The two brothers, who have been at odds ever since Harry exited the royal family, reunited for the first time in over a year at their grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral.

"I think it's a good start and it was lovely to see but this whole argument runs so deep, I don't think there is any quick fix," a family friend spoke to PEOPLE of their reunion.

According to insiders, there is a lot of work to do before the two are on the same page again.

"Knowing family, it can mend a bit and then can slip back a bit," said a royal insider.

Meanwhile, royal historian Robert Lacey, author of the bestselling biography Battle of Brothers, said, "The procession choreography, in retrospect, was a mistake.

"As we saw, they could have walked side-by-side quite happily after all. What pleased me afterward was that it all seemed so totally natural, and they drifted to each other like the old days," he added.