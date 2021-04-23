Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talked everyday during his intense trip to the UK

Prince Harry was in the UK over the last week to pay last respects to his grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away aged 99.



The Duke of Sussex's relationship dynamic with his wife, Meghan Markle, who was all the way in California, recently got unearthed.

As per sources close to the pair, Harry and Meghan talked everyday during his tense trip to the UK.

"Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day,” a source said of Harry’s time away.

“She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn’t want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn’t wanted him to worry," the source went on.

A separate insider also revealed Meghan and her son Archie have been in touch with the Queen.

“Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather’s funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week," the tipster asserted.

