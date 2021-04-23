Can't connect right now! retry
Amber Heard's team seeks case dismissal in Johnny Depp defamation suit

Amber Heard’s legal team is reportedly looking towards dismissing Johnny Depp’s defamation case with her .

The news was brought forward in a report by Deadline and its supplemental plea claim read, "Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true – Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life.”

“Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety."

