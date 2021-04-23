Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Eminem to drop first NFT collection at 'SHADY CON'

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Eminem will be dropping his first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) release this Sunday on NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. The drop, dubbed “Shady Con,” will feature a variety of Eminem-approved NFT collectibles.

In addition, the collection features original instrumental beats produced by Slim Shady himself specifically for this release. 

The tracks will be made available only as part of the limited-edition and one-of-a-kind NFTs. 

Eminem on Thursday used his Twitter account to announce that he is dropping NFT on Sunday.


