Pooja Bhatt touches on survivor’s guilt amid covid-19

Film director Pooja Bhatt recently took to social media to address her survivor’s guilt amid the second wave of covid-19.

The star addressed her feelings over on Twitter and wrote, “Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow.The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands.For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well’. For leaving us to fend for ourselves” (sic)

