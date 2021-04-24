Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik's special birthday gift for her

Gigi Hadid, who turned 26 on Friday (April 23), has reveal her boyfriend Zayn Malik gave her a very special present to celebrate her 26th birthday.



The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and shared a photo of the gorgeous bouquet of flowers that her sweetheart Zayn presented her to mark her big day.

The new mom also expressed her bliss as she captioned the post: “WOW @Zayn,” with the arrow going through the heart emoji.

Khai's mom also reshared a bunch of the birthday well wishes she received from friends and family members.

Gigi Hadid, who returned to work months after giving birth to her and Zayn Malki's first child, was looking stunning in a white blazer over a t-shirt and bike shorts as she arrived at her New York City apartment on Wednesday.

