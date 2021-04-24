Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke is now Mother of Madness

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Fans of Game of Thrones know the mother of dragons quite well. But, what they do not know is that the mother of dragons has transformed herself into Mother Of Madness as British actress Emilia Clarke has written a comic book M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness.

The 34-year-old actress is best known for her role as the dragon-riding Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011 to 2019). The Me Before You actress said she had the idea for the comic book almost as a joke.

"About three years ago, I was in a car with a bunch of friends and was like, 'Hey, guys, wouldn't it be funny if…'," said Emilia Clarke, while giving an interview to entertainment magazine EW on Wednesday.

"And then, I woke up the next day and was like, 'That would be funny. That would be ****ing cool. Why not?'"

Emilia Clarke's book is a miniseries comprising three issues. She has written it along with Marguerite Bennet. The comic book tells a story of a single mum named Maya who wields queer powers. The mother uses these superpowers to take on a cabal of human traffickers.

"We're always calling mothers superheroes and I'm like, 'What if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?'" Emilia Clarke added.

