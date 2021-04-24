Jennifer Aniston treats fans with a cute photo from office

Hollywood beauty Jennifer Aniston shot Apple TV’s The Morning Show in the costume that held her fans in awe as she looked extraordinarily ravishing.

The 52-year-old actress, taking to Instagram, posted a photo of herself sunken in an office chair with her head laying backwards and her legs just sprawling across. However, the Friend star captioned the photo: "And it’s only Monday"

The photo shared by Jennifer Aniston became an instant hit with her fans showering love on it with comments of appreciations. While several other commenters tried to make out her caption.



While she is seen slouching in such a pose that makes her look extremely fatigued. However, her caption "it’s just Monday,” most probably means that she was worn out.

Meantime, actress Gwyneth Paltrow had a very interesting remark to make, saying: “However you got legs for dayssss.”

A commenter said, “You killed this outfit, goodness!” A fan appreciated her pose, stating: “Gracious, so this is the thing that a boss, free and influential lady resembles.”

Several of her fans were happy over her return and wanted to communicate their happiness with their favourite actress. “Looking beautiful as usual! We’ve missed you!” said a fan. A second remarked: “Good gracious!! I’m exceptionally glad to see you here favored in my feed! You are dynamic, it makes me so glad.”