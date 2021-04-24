Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston treats fans with a cute photo from office

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Hollywood beauty Jennifer Aniston shot Apple TV’s The Morning Show in the costume that held her fans in awe as she looked extraordinarily ravishing.

The 52-year-old actress, taking to Instagram, posted a photo of herself sunken in an office chair with her head laying backwards and her legs just sprawling across. However, the Friend star captioned the photo: "And it’s only Monday"

The photo shared by Jennifer Aniston became an instant hit with her fans showering love on it with comments of appreciations. While several other commenters tried to make out her caption.

While she is seen slouching in such a pose that makes her look extremely fatigued. However, her caption "it’s just Monday,” most probably means that she was worn out.

Meantime, actress Gwyneth Paltrow had a very interesting remark to make, saying: “However you got legs for dayssss.”

A commenter said, “You killed this outfit, goodness!” A fan appreciated her pose, stating: “Gracious, so this is the thing that a boss, free and influential lady resembles.”

Several of her fans were happy over her return and wanted to communicate their happiness with their favourite actress. “Looking beautiful as usual! We’ve missed you!” said a fan. A second remarked: “Good gracious!! I’m exceptionally glad to see you here favored in my feed! You are dynamic, it makes me so glad.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'muppets'

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'muppets'
Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke is now Mother of Madness

Game of Throne's Emilia Clarke is now Mother of Madness

Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik's special birthday gift for her

Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik's special birthday gift for her
Zac Efron trends on social media as fans suspect he got plastic surgery

Zac Efron trends on social media as fans suspect he got plastic surgery
Beyonce shares priceless never-before-seen footage

Beyonce shares priceless never-before-seen footage

Justin Theroux opens up on romance life with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux opens up on romance life with Jennifer Aniston
Selena Gomez's bombshell new look snap breaks internet

Selena Gomez's bombshell new look snap breaks internet
Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’

Demi Lovato addresses coping mechanisms: ‘I always jumped partners’
Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going

Experts weigh in on ‘all the people who kept’ Queen Elizabeth going
Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt

Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt
Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace

Meghan Markle ‘intimidated’ Kate Middleton in the palace
After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

Latest

view all