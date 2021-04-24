Chris Evans returning to MCU for ‘Captain America 4’: report

Rise and shine Marvel buffs! A little birdy has come with a major surprise for fans, leading to the rumour mills turning once again over Captain America's possible return.



According to reports, after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up with its explosive finale on Disney+, Captain America 4 is reportedly in the works and may even bring back Chris Evans to reprise his superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that the creator and head writer of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Malcom Spellman is said to writing the script for the film with Dalan Musson who also worked on the MCU series.

The THR further reported that as of now, there have been no confirmed castings for the fourth installment of the franchise.

Apart from that, the fate of Steve Rogers aka Captain America—after it being supposedly sealed in Avengers: Endgame—also remains unknown.