Bollywood
Saturday Apr 24 2021
How Ranbir Kapoor felt about Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s potshots at him

B-Town star Ranbir Kapoor isn't too fond of Karan Johar’s talk show as he once claimed it had ‘started a barrage of negativity’ in his life.

During a promotional interview for Besharam in 2013, Ranbir was asked who he would share the couch with on Koffee with Karan.

He responded, saying: “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing.”

He added that he would go on the show with anyone, having no preference, including Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor—who famously took potshots at him during their appearances on the show.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama later, he elaborated on how he felt about the attacks by Deepika and Sonam.

“I didn't expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much of negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan,” he said.

