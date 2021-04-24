#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students





Falak Shabir says 2021 exams would be cancelled soon.

His comments came after high courts rejected students' plea.

AS and A-Level exams will begin on April 26 and O Level and IGCSE exams on May 10.

Matriculation, Intermediate board exams will start in late May.





Famous Pakistani singer and songwriter Falak Shabir said Saturday the upcoming exams in the country would be canceled soon.

"#2021 Exams will be cancelled soon #ExamsCancelKaro," the singer said in a Twitter post.

Similarly, in an Instagram post on the cancellation of exams, he said: "Mark my words."



The development comes after the High Courts of Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, and Sindh have all dismissed petitions by students citing the risk of coronavirus and challenging the holding of in-person Cambridge exams.

The Sindh High Court pronounced its verdict yesterday, at a time when the Islamabad High Court had already dismissed the students' pleas and directed them to directly present their case before the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).





When are exams due?

According to Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, all Cambridge exams will proceed as per schedule, and will not be making use of teacher-assessed grades this year, which means that AS and A-Level exams will begin on April 26 and O Level and IGCSE exams on May 10.

Matriculation and Intermediate board exams, on the other hand, have been deferred and will take place varyingly across provinces, starting in late May.