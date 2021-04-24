Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 24 2021
TV legend defends Meghan Markle after explosive interview

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last month plunged the British royal family into crisis.

The Duchess of Sussex came under severe criticism for levelling serious allegations against the  British royal family.

The criticism of the Duchess intensified after she failed to attend the funeral prayers of Prince Philip.

In a recent interview Oprah has defended the wife of Prince Harry. "I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have," she told TalkShopLive.

"Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

