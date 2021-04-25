Blake Lively says she 'makes a much better couple' with Gigi Hadid

American actress Blake Lively is very adept at availing herself of the opportunity whenever she could to funnily jibe at her actor husband Ryan Reynolds. Recently, it was supermodel Gigi Hadid's birthday which the 33-year-old actress took as the perfect time to troll him.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Green Lantern actress wished well to the supermodel Gigi on her big day as she turned 26 on April 23. However, she did not let the opportunity go wasted and joked that she and the model ‘make a much better couple’.

Sharing a snap of herself alongside Gigi and her 44-year-old husband Ryan, Blake Lively penned a caption on the snap: "Happy Birthday @gigihadid… I think you and I make a much better couple."

The power celebrity couple is best known for pulling jokes on each other on social media, especially when it is time to celebrate special occasions such as their wedding anniversary.

Lively, who is as lively as her name suggests, posted footage of Gigi Hadid making her best moves while attending a concert for Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour in 2018. ‘Too bad you’re just super hot and no fun at all,’ said Blake jokingly. "@gigihadid Birthday girl got allllll the goods."

Ryan Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012 after a year of dating. The couple has maintained their image of a happy couple as both of them never shy away from trolling each other on social media platforms in a loving manner.