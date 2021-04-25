Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question

Prince Harry’s summer return to the UK, for the unveiling ceremony of his late mother Princess Diana’s statue, is now being questioned.

According to Russell Myers, Harry is said to be "shocked" over the frosty reception he got during his visit for Prince Philip’s funeral which may leave him second guessing his upcoming trip.

"Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat," he said.

"I'm told he is still committed to coming. Both camps are. Certainly Kate and William will welcome him if he wants to come back."

He said that Harry may excuse himself for the birth of his second child who is due in the summer as well.

"His intention is to come back. One may wonder, if his wife has just had a baby, I'm sure he could jump on a private jet and made a flying visit."

"But, will it be a convenient excuse so he doesn't have to come back and face the family?"

So far, it is understood that the Duke of Sussex will be present with Prince William for the ceremony on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

