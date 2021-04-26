Oscars 2021 Winners List: Chloé Zhao, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn win big

The 93rd Academy Awards are underway in Los Angeles in a ceremony like no other.



Chloe Zhao has made history by becoming the first woman of colour - and only the second woman at all - to win the best director award at the Oscars.



Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his Black Panther movie Judas and the Black Messiah.



At the 93rd Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won best director for Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya took the award of best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress.



Below is the full list of winners (with winners bolded):



Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film



Another Round WINNER

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland WINNER

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Animated Feature Film



Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature



Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami...

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers WINNER

White Eye

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha