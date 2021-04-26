Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Prince Charles is believed to want to reduce the number of working members of the royal family when he becomes king.

Royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that the Prince of Wales will likely “ditch” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they already stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

"Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer," she said.

"I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family.

"I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable.

"But he wants to change and I think he will do that."

"He will also accompany the Queen, it's said she's going to be there opening Parliament on May 11 and Prince Charles will be accompanying her.

"I think although she wants to do her duties she will step back, even more, it'll be quite hard to come back after the pandemic and all the isolation.

"In fact, she will be grateful for him to be taking over in making I imagine quite big decisions on behalf of the Royal Family."

