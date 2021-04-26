Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to “prove themselves” as their “luck” with finding jobs will eventually “subside”.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie spoke in Royally Obsessed podcast saying that while they have secured their initial partnerships, they will now have to prove their worth with their work.

"We'll definitely be seeing the growth of the Archewell foundation continue this year," he said.

"We heard a lot about the initial partnerships and organisations that they'll be working with over the rest of the year. So I think we're going to see a lot of that as time goes by.

"It will be very interesting to see how they continue to work, or not work, with the media.

"I think they're lucky in a way that no matter what they do there is a sort of press that's desperate to have every detail.

"But there will come a point where they will also have to prove themselves.

"That honeymoon period with the excitement over what they are doing may subside a little.

"That's when everyone asks, 'Alright, what are the goods?'"

"We know they are on the way, but it's just a case of actually seeing them.

"I don't even think the Invictus series will be the first thing we see from Archewell on Netflix.

"I think there are other things on the way next."

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19
Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast
Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition

Meghan Markle ‘prepared to heal rift’ on one condition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl Diana?
Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death
Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit
Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship
Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

Latest

view all