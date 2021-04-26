Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to “prove themselves” as their “luck” with finding jobs will eventually “subside”.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie spoke in Royally Obsessed podcast saying that while they have secured their initial partnerships, they will now have to prove their worth with their work.

"We'll definitely be seeing the growth of the Archewell foundation continue this year," he said.

"We heard a lot about the initial partnerships and organisations that they'll be working with over the rest of the year. So I think we're going to see a lot of that as time goes by.

"It will be very interesting to see how they continue to work, or not work, with the media.

"I think they're lucky in a way that no matter what they do there is a sort of press that's desperate to have every detail.

"But there will come a point where they will also have to prove themselves.

"That honeymoon period with the excitement over what they are doing may subside a little.

"That's when everyone asks, 'Alright, what are the goods?'"

"We know they are on the way, but it's just a case of actually seeing them.

"I don't even think the Invictus series will be the first thing we see from Archewell on Netflix.

"I think there are other things on the way next."