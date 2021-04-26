Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 26 2021
Monday Apr 26, 2021

Saba Qamar thanks fans as she reaches 4.3 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar has extended gratitude to the fans for their love as she reached 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Manto actress took to photo-video sharing platform and shared a Story to thank her fans.

Saba Qamar said “4.3 million, thank you”.

She posted the story with a heart emoji.

The actress is an avid social media user and she often posts her stunning pictures and videos and updates her fans about upcoming projects.

She is following only 184 people on Facebook-owned app.

