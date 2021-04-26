Mahesh Babu gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian star Mahesh Babu has received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine and urged his fans to get their Covid-19 jab.



The Telugu superstar took to Twitter and confirmed he has received the vaccine.

He tweeted, “Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!!”

“The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour,” the actor said and added “Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st.”

“#GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone,” he concluded.