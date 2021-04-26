Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Meghan Marke, Harry's 'bitter pill' to the royal family revealed

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Meghan Marke, Harry’s ‘bitter pill’ to the royal family revealed

Experts recently came forward to address the “bitter pill” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left the royal family with.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Petronella Wyatt. She recently launched a scathing attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently and according to Express she was even quoted saying, "Amid the noisy departure of The Unhappy Prince and his Duchess, and the passing from this life of the stalwart Duke of Edinburgh, William and Kate have proved themselves to be the real deal — the 40-carat jewel in the Crown."

The expert even added how Kate Middleton and Prince William’s triumph became a “bitter pill” to swallow for the Sussexes because their “petty insults couldn’t hurt William and Kate, who are living proof public service is not a prison.”

"There have been doubters and naysayers, in the verdant hills of Montecito, California, with its 50 shades of green with envy. This is a tale of two couples — and for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the triumph of William and Kate is a bitter pill."

