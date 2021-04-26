Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination

Monday Apr 26, 2021

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination

H.E.R. (Gabriella Wilson) recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her recent Oscar nomination.

The star spoke about her accolade with host Janine Rubenstein and according to People magazine she was quoted saying, "The accolades are the just icing on the cake, it's really the process that I'm in love with."

"It's the leading up to the awards shows. It's being in the studio and creating this music and then hearing the reaction from the people during shows, and creating the arrangements for these live shows. Those are the moments that count for me."

