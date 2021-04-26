Madhuri Dixit gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has received her second jab of coronavirus vaccine and urged her fans to take the vaccine as soon as possible.



The Dil To Pagal Hai actress took to Twitter and shared her adorable photo receiving the vaccine.

She wrote “Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you.”

Madhuri also asked the fans to stay home and stay safe.

She also posted the same photo with the same caption on Instagram.

In the picture, Madhuri is seen wearing a black Kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask as she receives the vaccine.