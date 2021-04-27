Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Netflix has gained the exclusive global rights of Thai thriller "Ghost Lab" as the streaming service is all set to release the GDH-created movie on May 26th.

Directed by Paween Purijitpanya, the supernatural thriller features “Tor” Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, “Ice” Paris Intarakomalyasut, and “Nychaa” Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich.

“Ghost Lab is a thriller film about supernatural experiments that cross the boundaries between life and death,” according to the description made available by Netflix Thailand.

“Ghost Lab’s storyline is quite unconventional, because it attempts a deeper exploration of our belief in the supernatural, and whether this can be proven by science,” the director said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be partnering with a global platform that allows for creative expression, and I hope this movie will encourage the audience to contemplate their ways of life and find the answers to their questions.”

“Ghost Lab is a bold, original film from the brilliant mind of Director Paween Purijitpanya and an incredible Thai cast and crew. We’re excited to partner with GDH to bring this film to our members in Thailand and around the worled,” said Malobika Banerji, Director of Content, Southeast Asia at Netflix.

“This year, GDH will continue to produce a diverse and fresh slate of top-quality Thai films like Ghost Lab. These are films which will cement GDH’s reputation as being in the forefront of the Thai filmmaking industry. We are happy that our titles will have the chance to capture audiences around the world on Netflix," said Jina Osothsilp, Chief Executive Officer of GDH.

Watch an earlier released trailer here: 


More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever
Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021

Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021
Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics
Amelia Hamlin tries to win attention of Scott Disick's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name

Amelia Hamlin tries to win attention of Scott Disick's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination
Meghan Marke, Harry’s ‘bitter pill’ to the royal family revealed

Meghan Marke, Harry’s ‘bitter pill’ to the royal family revealed
Hybe announces inauguration date for BTS Museum

Hybe announces inauguration date for BTS Museum

Queen Elizabeth in turmoil over ‘detonating’ Oprah interview bomb

Queen Elizabeth in turmoil over ‘detonating’ Oprah interview bomb
Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s growing popularity

Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s growing popularity
Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes

Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes
Lili Reinhart addresses her ‘depressive’ identity’

Lili Reinhart addresses her ‘depressive’ identity’

Latest

view all