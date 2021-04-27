Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles 'confident, happier' since Prince Philip's passing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Since Prince Philip’s passing Prince Charles has had his stature elevated.

Royal historian, Penny Junor told The New York Times that the Prince of Wales seems to be more “confident and happier” since taking on more responsibilities after his father’s death.

"He’s looking like a much more confident character, happier in his own skin," she said. 

"He is now the paterfamilias of the family, which means he has new roles and responsibilities."

He will reportedly take the late Prince Philip’s place for a ceremonial event in the House of Lords.

The move indicates that the Queen is looking to give Charles a bigger role now that the Duke of Edinburgh is no more.

A Lords source told The Sun: "It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start taking on an even bigger role in royal life."

More From Entertainment:

Anthony Hopkins honours Chadwick Boseman as accepts Oscar for best actor

Anthony Hopkins honours Chadwick Boseman as accepts Oscar for best actor
Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn
Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach
Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer

Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer
Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

Olivia Rodrigo already living

Olivia Rodrigo already living "any songwriter's dream"
Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26

Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26
Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever
Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021

Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021

Latest

view all