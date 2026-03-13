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Pedro Pascal lands in controversy amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra first made headlines in February 2026 after NYC's cosy outing

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Pedro Pascal lands in controversy amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Pedro Pascal lands in controversy amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra

Looks like Pedro Pascal’s love life just stepped out of the shadows – and straight into internet chaos.

The Last of Us star has recently been linked to former Chilean footballer Rafael Olarra after the two were spotted together multiple times, showing a little PDA during casual outings.

What started as a sweet rumour quickly turned messy once fans began digging into Olarra’s past.

Online critics accused the former athlete of controversial political views and resurfaced comments they claim show a dismissive stance toward women’s rights. Cue the internet debate.

Pascal’s response? As per fans, the actor didn’t argue – he simply hit the block button.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) claim they were blocked after criticizing Olarra. One user wrote, "So… Pedro Pascal just blocked me for calling out the z! onist Imao."

Another chimed in with a sharper jab: "Not you commenting on this post when you follow Jordan Peterson (who is literally against women’s rights)…. Zionist."

A third user described a confusing interaction, saying, "He requested to follow me at first, but then when I clicked on his account, it showed I was blocked :’) I’m guessing he was about to dm (direct message) me, but changed his mind and simply blocked me instead."

The rumoured couple first sparked dating chatter on Valentine’s Day when they were seen leaving a screening of Wuthering Heights together. 

Eyewitnesses noted the pair walking hand-in-hand, with Pascal even kissing Olarra’s shoulder and wrapping him in a warm hug.

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