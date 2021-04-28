Can't connect right now! retry
Anupam Kher gives update on Kirron Kher's health as she fights blood cancer

Kirron Kher was earlier diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer

Anupam Kher came forth updating his fans on wife, Kirron Kher's health, saying that she is improving.

The actor recently took part in an Instagram live session and assured that the actress-politician is on the road to recovery. 

He even informed about taking the first jab of coronavirus vaccine. 

 "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects," Anupam said.

"She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine," the actor went on. 

He further revealed that he took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and will take the next dose in May.

In April, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. 

Anupam took to Twitter to share the sad news, "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude," he wrote.

