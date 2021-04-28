Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Patrick Dempsey opens up about his role on ‘Disenchanted’ alongside Amy Adams

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

American actor Patrick Dempsey is ready to flaunt his singing prowess in Disenchanted.

The Devils actor opened up about the Disney+ sequel to Enchanted in an interview with Variety and expressed nervousness about his singing debut on the big screen.

"I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me,” he quipped.

"I hope the fans embrace it. But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting," he added.

Dempsey had announced his return for the second instalment on Good Morning America back in January.

"I just got this script for the second movie. And then I'm starting to go through and get notes together. There's talk of us starting to shoot that in the spring which is exciting. Amy Adams is so amazing in that film, it was a fun project to be a part of,” he had said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Osbourne details how a 'nervous breakdown' caused her to 'relapse'

Kelly Osbourne details how a 'nervous breakdown' caused her to 'relapse'
How Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding

How Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on thoughts over Caitlyn Jenner's run for Governor

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on thoughts over Caitlyn Jenner's run for Governor
Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian - again

Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian - again

Prince Harry's cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry's cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal
Why Prince William called it quits with Kate Middleton for a brief period

Why Prince William called it quits with Kate Middleton for a brief period

Prince Harry failed at preparing Meghan Markle for royal life, expert says

Prince Harry failed at preparing Meghan Markle for royal life, expert says

Amanda Seyfried credits her children for making her a more ‘nuanced’ actor

Amanda Seyfried credits her children for making her a more ‘nuanced’ actor

Reese Witherspoon lands on Time Magazine's business cover

Reese Witherspoon lands on Time Magazine's business cover
‘Don’t be politically correct’: Trump criticizes the Oscars amidst its viewership dip

‘Don’t be politically correct’: Trump criticizes the Oscars amidst its viewership dip
David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida

David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida
Caitlyn Jenner's tweet makes Kim Kardashian upset

Caitlyn Jenner's tweet makes Kim Kardashian upset

Latest

view all