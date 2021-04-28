Prince William upset over Meghan Markle 'misinterpreting' Kate Middleton's help

Prince William is believed to be upset with the way Meghan Markle passed comments on his wife Kate Middleton during the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

During the sit-down, the Duchess of Sussex shared that Kate had made her cry over a disagreement regarding flower girl dresses.

However reports circulating speculated that “the reverse happened” but Meghan did not divulge the details of the argument.

“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologise,” she said in the interview.

“And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

However, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly was not supportive of the way Meghan spoke of his wife, who in turn who doing all she can to make the Duchess of Sussex understand her royal duties.

A source spoke to the Daily Mail saying: "First and foremost, William cannot countenance the way Meghan has treated his wife.

"Kate attempted to try and help Meghan understand the responsibilities of royal life, but her efforts were constantly misinterpreted.

"But to name Kate so publicly during the Oprah interview as the person who made her cry was beyond the pale.

“Meghan would have been acutely aware that Kate is powerless to fight back."