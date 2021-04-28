Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public

Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Experts recently stepped forward with their ‘genuine concern’ over Meghan Markle’s future visits to the UK.

The claim was brought forward by royal author Dan Wootton and in his piece for the MailOnline he claimed, "Some courtiers hope that William and Harry will now be forced into a positive dialogue as they prepare for what would have been their late mother's 60th birthday on July 1, where they are due to publicly unveil a statue of Diana.”

"But it is unclear if Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, will be involved in those discussions and if she will consider making her first trip back to London since Megxit.”

"There are genuine concerns that she could be booed at an event attended by members of the public given her current unpopularity in the UK as a result of the Oprah interview. All of those considerations are expected to make the conversations and negotiations fraught.”

