Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Katrina Kaif is using her Instagram account to share information regarding the vaccination centers in major cities.

She has requested her followers to wear their masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in India. The country has recorded more than 200,000 cases every day for the last few days.

India's health system seemed to collapse as infections surged, with people showing reluctance to observe restrictions.

Bollywood actors are contributing in the country's efforts to fight the deadly wave of coronavirus. They are also urging people to get vaccinated to overcome the crisis.

