Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, before his wedding to Meghan Markle, 'selflessly' gave up his mother Princess Diana's beautiful engagement ring so Prince William could propose to Kate Middleton with it, a new royal documentary has revealed.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, reportedly allowed his sons to select pieces from their mother's jewellery collection following her tragic death in a car crash in 1997.

Sharing his knowledge on it, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell revealed that- shortly before Prince William proposed to his now-wife Catherine - Harry offered his older brother the opportunity to give the duchess their mother's ring.

Paul - in the documentary 'The Diana Story', said: "Harry said to him (William): 'Wouldn't it be fitting if she had mummy's ring?' Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.

"Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That's selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was."

The Duke of Sussex's loving gesture suggested that there were great understanding between the two brothers.

Prince Harry and William, who were very close to each other and enjoying a happy life together before their weddings, have somehow changed their minds after Megxit.