Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince Harry, before his wedding to Meghan Markle, 'selflessly' gave up his mother Princess Diana's beautiful engagement ring so Prince William could propose to Kate Middleton with it, a new royal documentary has revealed.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, reportedly allowed his sons to select pieces from their mother's jewellery collection following her tragic death in a car crash in 1997.

Sharing his knowledge on it, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell revealed that- shortly before Prince William proposed to his now-wife Catherine - Harry offered his older brother the opportunity to give the duchess their mother's ring.

Paul - in the documentary 'The Diana Story', said: "Harry said to him (William): 'Wouldn't it be fitting if she had mummy's ring?' Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.

"Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That's selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was."

The Duke of Sussex's loving gesture suggested that there were great understanding between the two brothers.

Prince Harry and William, who were very close to each other and enjoying a happy life together before their weddings, have somehow changed their minds after Megxit.

More From Entertainment:

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies
'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

'Game Of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer gives birth to first child

'Game Of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer gives birth to first child

Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow

Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow
Pictures from the sets of 'House of The Dragon' surface

Pictures from the sets of 'House of The Dragon' surface

Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly

Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun drop brand new acoustic duet for ‘Flames’

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun drop brand new acoustic duet for ‘Flames’
Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’

Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’
Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Wrath of Man'

Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Wrath of Man'
Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public

Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public

Latest

view all