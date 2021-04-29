Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Reuters

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing

By
Reuters

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

BRIT Award winners will receive two different trophies, encouraged to share one to embrace community spirit

Winners at next month’s BRIT Awards will receive two different trophies, encouraged to share one as a way to embrace the community spirit and kindness seen during COVID-19 lockdowns, organisers of Britain’s pop music honours said on Wednesday.

Artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori designed the statuettes, which will be handed out in pairs at the May 11 ceremony held at London’s O2 arena.

“Each recipient is invited to award the second trophy to someone they consider worthy - it might be recognition - or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music,” Devlin said.

Ilori added that the idea came from the experience of lockdown. “Your neighbour you’ve lived beside for six years and never say hello to suddenly gave you flowers, foods, acts of kindness. I wanted to capture that,” he said.

Devlin and Ilori follow in the footsteps of designer Vivienne Westwood, milliner Philip Treacy and Turner Prize winner Anish Kapoor, who all designed BRIT trophies in the past.

This year, a colourful larger statuette was inspired by Ilori’s Nigerian heritage, while Devlin said the smaller trophy was “engraved with the maze pattern that celebrates the paths many of those working within the creative industries have had to tread in order to progress through this challenging year."

Some 4,000 people will attend the BRITs, which organisers have said will be the first major indoor music event with a live audience as Britain emerges from COVID-19 lockdown.

More From Entertainment:

Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout

Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout
Priyanka Chopra grateful to the US for coming to the aid of India amidst crisis

Priyanka Chopra grateful to the US for coming to the aid of India amidst crisis
Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William

Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William
Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'

John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'
Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'
Gwyneth Paltrow dives into her and Brad Pitt’s iconic looks

Gwyneth Paltrow dives into her and Brad Pitt’s iconic looks

Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’

Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’
Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film

Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film
Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair

Latest

view all