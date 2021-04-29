Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Prince Harry's 'selfless' act reflects Princess Diana, says former royal butler

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince Harry’s act of selflessness was unearthed by Princess Diana’s butler.

In the 2017 documentary The Diana Story, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, shared that the Duke of Sussex did the major act of giving his mother’s £300,000 sapphire ring, which he inherited, to his brother Prince William.

According to Paul, Prince Harry had approached his brother with the idea that the future Queen consort should have the ring.

“Harry said to him: ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?’.”

He added: “Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.

“Harry gave up his precious treasure.”

As per the story, Paul had told the then-young princes that they could have anything from their mother’s collection following her death.

When he asked the Duke of Sussex what he would like he reportedly said: “I remember when I held mummy's hand when I was a small boy and that ring always hurt me because it was so big.”

This then saw the former butler hand over the precious ring to the young duke, which he later gave to William.

The move, according to Paul reflected Princess Diana’s “selfless” nature.

“His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother,” said Paul. 

“That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was.”

