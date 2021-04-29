Victoria Beckham in stitches over Justin Bieber's gift

Singer Justin Bieber certainly knows the art of gifting as Victoria Beckham was left in stitches.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Spice Girls star shared that the Yummy singer had gifted her a pair of lilac Crocs.

The pair featured multiple charms from Justin’s own Drew House brand collaboration.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown," she wrote to her 28.9 million followers.

"What do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?"

"OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs," Victoria said.

"Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much."